



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the recent unsubstantiated allegations against the leaders of the ruling party, in Akwa Ibom State, was an indication that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already jittery of defeat in the 2019 general elections.

The ruling party argued that the allegation that the leaders want to ferment trouble in the state was a classic case of the aggressor playing the victim to cover up his misdeeds.

The statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, described the PDP in Akwa-Ibom as ‘purveyors of violence’.

Nabena said, “In the face of imminent defeat in the forthcoming 2019 governorship and legislative election in Akwa Ibom State, the PDP has resorted to falsehood and propaganda against APC leaders in the state in its desperation to remain in the reckoning of the Akwa Ibom electorate.

“We view PDP’s wild and unsubstantiated allegations against former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, Atuekong Don Etiebet and the 2019 APC governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, as one of the falsehoods and propaganda by the PDP.

“The PDP alleged that the APC chieftains are planning to foment violence in the state in order to ensure the postponement of the forthcoming elections.

“The allegation itself is a classic case of the aggressor playing the victim to cover up his misdeeds.

“Since the issue is security, we may as well expose the PDP and their leaders in Akwa Ibom state for who they are: purveyors of violence.

“We are aware of several petitions in the office of the Inspector General of Police against the PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, a former Commissioner in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“In the petitions, the PDP National Legal Adviser is alleged to have sponsored cultists and militant gangs that have gone out of control in Etim Ekpo, his home Local Government Area and neighbouring Ukanafun.

“The activities of these cultists have resulted in several deaths in the last three years and displaced many families who now live as displaced persons in Iwukem.

“The Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has ensured the cover up of the security crisis despite the increasing number of deaths and displacements. This is no longer acceptable.

“The PDP administration in the state must accept its failure to provide security in the state.

“It is silly that the PDP ascribes the current spate of violence to APC when its (APC) members are at the receiving end.

“It is on record that a day after Senator Akpabio joined the APC, his home was attacked by gun-wielding who shot into his compound.

“The numerous cases of politically-motivated attacks against APC supporters, members and leaders in the state are in the public domain and has been well-reported.

“The Akwa Ibom electorate cannot wait for the 2109 General Elections to vote out the incompetent PDP government. The tide has turned in Akwa Ibom State.

“As at today, APC, a party that did not win any councillorship seat in 2015 now has in its fold: two out of three serving senators, many serving members of the House of Representatives, many serving members of the state House of Assembly.

“A majority of political leaders in the state, including Akpabio; immediate-past deputy governor, Noble Lady Valerie Ebe; former petroleum minister, Atuekong Don Etiebet; former secretaries to state government, Obong Umanah Umanah and Etekamba Umoren; many commissioners and aides have joined the APC family with 371,000 registered members and counting.

“It is laughable that the PDP continues to delude itself that Akwa Ibom state is a “core PDP state” and by implication canvassing for the coronation of the incumbent governor.

“The Akwa-Ibom electorate and indeed the political structure have rejected PDP and no amount of falsehood and propaganda can reverse their lost appeal in the state.

“No attempt by the current PDP administration in state to cause crisis and disrupt the 2019 election will be tolerated.

“The PDP has already lost the forthcoming election as a result of the pedestrian performance of the Udom Emmanuel administration.

“The party should face its fate rather than engage in scare mongering,” the statement read.