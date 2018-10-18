



Two members of the House of Representatives from the two major political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday resigned their membership from the parties.

The defectors are Akinlaja Joseph who is representing Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State and Olatoye Temitope representing Lagelu / Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

While Akinlaja, who is the chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Temitope moved to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Temitope’s defection may not be unconnected to his inability to win Oyo Central senatorial district primaries. He had intended to contest the governorship primaries before opting for the senatorial seat.