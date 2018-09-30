The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold governorship primaries nationwide.

The APC primary will hold in all states except Lagos and Imo states.

The national leadership of the APC on Saturday announced the postponement of its governorship primaries in Lagos and Imo States from today, Sunday to Monday, October 1.

The development comes amidst stiff contest for the party’s governorship ticket between incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Jide Sanwo-Olu.

The PDP will also hold governorship primary today in all states except Lagos, Imo and Kano states.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that the PDP governorship primary will hold.

He, however, revealed that new dates will be communicated for primary in Kano, Imo and Lagos states.