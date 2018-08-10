Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Kastina North senatorial district, the two candidates of the two major political parties in the election, APC and PDP, are brothers from the same father.

A presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed, in a tweet said, Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC) and Kabir Babba Kaita (PDP), have same father but different mothers.

The by-election for the Daura Senatorial District was necessitated by the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar on April 4, 2018.

The PDP candidate is the elder brother and a retired Customs officer while the APC flagbearer is a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency.

Expectedly, the Buhari factor will play out in the Daura by-election that will be conducted in 12 local government areas of the state.