APC, PDP congresses hold in Lagos

As the state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) hold today, confusion has continued to reign in the Lagos chapter of the APC as the party holds three parallel congresses in the state.

While the mainstream party led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu converge on the Teslim Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex in Onikan, Lagos Island, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to be in attendance, the faction led by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is holding its own congress at the Baptist Academy Compound in Obanikoro, Ilupeju.

Also, the Lagos4Lagos group is holding its own at the group’s secretariat at Adeniyi Jones Avenue in Ikeja.

As of the time of this report, the three venues are beaming with delegates.

At the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island where the PDP is holding its state congress, activities are just picking up.