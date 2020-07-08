



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Adisa Logun.

Mr Kola Shittu, the state Chairman of the PDP, in a condolence message on Tuesday commiserated with the family of the deceased, Ilorin Emirate, the government and people of Kwara.

Logun, who was in his 70s, died on Tuesday of COVID-19 complications.

Shittu described the deceased as a patriot, responsible and committed public servant, who served his principal and the state diligently until his unfortunate demise.

“The party prays Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Logun and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

“We also pray to Allah to give the bereaved family, the governor and his loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear the huge loss,” he said.

The PDP chairman urged the people to continue to observe all precautionary measures targeted at combating the disease while expressing hope that the state and the nation at large would soon overcome the pandemic.





In his reaction, the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa, described as sudden, sad and shocking the demise of the Chief of Staff.

Bolarinwa in a statement said the deceased was a celebrated administrator, outstanding and consummate intellectual who brought to bear all his endeavours, intellect and exposure garnered over the years in the private and public sectors.

“As Chairman of the Transition Committee of the then governor-elect, he showcased all his positive attributes which thereafter earned him the position of Chief of Staff to AbdulRazaq.

“He has since then discharged the responsibility of his office with candour, panache and commitment.

“On behalf of our party, I condole with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his family, friends and associates and pray that Allah will forgive the deceased shortcomings and grant him al jannah firdaus,” he said.