Hon. Tony Omeligwe, Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, has said that his party does not impose candidates on the people.

Elee made reference to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he said were noted for imposition of candidates and all forms of electoral manipulations.

Omeligwe, who described APC and PDP as birds of the same feather, said that both parties had no root in Anambra State and that the electorate had come to embrace the doctrines of APGA, which according to him, accounted for the large followership of his party.

The APGA chieftain maintained that the party’s internal democracy abhorred imposition and foisting of candidates without allowing the people the liberty to determine their choice candidates, adding that APGA did grassroots politics to notify the people of their aspirants and the need for their mandate and collective support, while PDP and APC believed in godfatherism.