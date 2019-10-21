<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has raised the alarm over the plan by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde to spend N8bn on a proposed reconstruction of the Lagos-Iwo Road interchange in Ibadan, the state capital.

The opposition party described the project as “a misplaced priority as well as an attempt to squander government resources.”

But the Peoples Democratic Party in a swift reaction said the APC’s criticism was a sign of insensitivity.

Makinde had on Friday announced the state government’s plan to embark on the project as a measure to decongest the area.

But the Oyo APC in a statement on Sunday by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ayobami Adejumo, said, “The current administration has now been known for building castle in the air in demonstration of its gross incompetence and avowed desire for mismanaging public funds.

“Without any record of presentation at the State Executive Council meeting or consideration and approval by the appropriate organs of government as required by law, the governor reeled out a contract sum for another white elephant project.

“The question on the lips of many people now bothers on how the cost of N8bn was arrived at even when no picture of the proposed reconstruction has been shown to the world.”

But the PDP in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr Akeem Olatunji, said the APC, by criticising the plan, showed utter disregard for the state’s economy which has been bleeding as a result of loss of several man-hours due to traffic congestion at the interchange.

The statement read, “The criticisms by the APC show clear indication that the disregard shown to that road by the immediate past government led by the party was sanctioned by leaders of the APC, a clear show of insensitivity to the plight of commuters who daily waste lots of man-hours trying to wade through the sea of traffic around the interchange.

“We do not know when APC elements became the record keepers of the Oyo State Executive Council, such that they know which contract has been debated, approved or tabled.”