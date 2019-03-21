



The APC has said PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have slipped into post-election depression and hallucination after the claim that INEC server indicated that he (Atiku) won the presidential election by a margin of 1.6 million votes.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja that Atiku’s constant reference to the INEC server should raise concerns.

“While the APC is not oblivious of the PDP’s antics to discredit the credible presidential electoral process, acknowledged by local and international observers, we sympathise with Atiku for the crushing defeat handed him by President Buhari through the votes of Nigerians.

“After weeks of dilly-dallying, the PDP has woken up to the stark reality of its electoral defeat and decided to follow the constitutional path of filing a petition at the election tribunal.

“However, of all the prayers of Atiku before the election tribunal, which are at best hollow, the most ridiculous is his claim that the server of the INEC indicated he ‘won’ the presidential election by 1.6 million votes.

“A few questions would suffice: Is this phantom figure of 1.6 million votes Dubai-invented? Was the result sold to Atiku by his numerous marabouts, who we understand, had assured him that the last election was a done deal for him?” he asked.