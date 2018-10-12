



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lack the integrity to win the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the salvo the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, fired at APC, which accused senior officials of the ruling party of “deliberate efforts to impugn on the character”, the APC argued that Atiku still have corruption indictments to grapple with.

The statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, read, “There are no lies here. Atiku Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments. This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about.

“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches.

“We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.

“The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it.

“When the choice is to be made, the electorate have the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate who is putting the people first and on the other hand a racketeer who will readily mortgage the country commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies.

“A spokesperson for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan released a statement accusing the senior officials of the APC-led administration of ‘deliberate efforts impugn on the character’ of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The PDP’s assertion particularly coming from its spokesperson is ironic and laughable, given the fact that Kola Ologbondiyan as an editor with one of the national newspapers in fact unearthed the Special Audit/Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) which indicted Atiku Abubakar, then Vice President for the mismanagement of the Fund.

“The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20 million from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal and amounted to abuse of office.”