



The All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau State, has described the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that both Senate and House of Representatives elections in Plateau Central senatorial district were padded to give APC an advantage as distasteful.

In a swift reaction to the allegation, the Deputy Director Media, Publicity and Protocol of APC Campaign Council, Barrister Festus Fuanter, said from all indications the Presidential and National Assembly elections were adjudged to be peaceful with some hitches in parts of the state.

He said it was unfortunate that a political party would deliberately embark on spreading falsehood.

The APC spokesman stated that the “PDP out of sheer desperation to win election in the Central zone engaged in after thought approaches to cause confusion when it dawn on them that they were drowning in an area consider as their stronghold. It is obvious that based on the avalanche of evidence; it is PDP that has been caught in a frenzied desperation to win the election and also to rig Saturday governorship and State Assembly elections.

“APC is an incumbent government in Plateau State, our campaign is issue based, there are things to showcase to propel the re-election of the party but PDP has nothing to point at as achievement of their 16 years in government. I want to say that all the vituperations of PDP over the National Assembly election are just a ploy to win people sympathy ahead of this week governorship election.

“This definitely cannot work because people of Plateau know the state of things. The Civil Servants would not want to go back to the dark days of working for months without salary.”

According to him, “having realized that there is no way they can win the coming election, the PDP in cahoots with some elements have been engaging in series of provocative machination to trigger hatred against Governor Simon Lalong at various quarters.

“Recently, they came up with an allegation that the governor in conjunction with President Mohammadu Buhari and a community in Jos are planning jihad as a condition to win Saturday gubernatorial election. This was concocted to win the support of the Christian community on the Plateau. But thank God they were caught in their malicious web. It is also instructive for PDP to know that no amount of propaganda will deter the people of Plateau from voting for APC on Saturday. No threat or smear campaign will make people of Plateau buckle on their resolve to give the governor second term.”