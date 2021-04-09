



The All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, praising him for his handling of the wave of insecurity in the country.

The decision was part of the resolutions taken at the 9th meeting of the CECPC which held at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Friday.

“After extensive deliberations, the CECPC resolved to commend the President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, and pass a vote of confidence on Mr President”, the party said in a late Friday statement by the National Secretary of its CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

The party also “urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity”.

Other resolutions of the meeting were; “To set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the exercise.





“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, to adopt the Party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“The Meeting also commended the Chairman of the CECPC, H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which has endeared high-profile defections to the Party.

“The resolutions are in line with the commitment of the CECPC to implement all decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the important task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party.

“Recall that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led APC tripartite committee also met on Wednesday 7th April as part of its mandate to strengthen internal democracy, and establish the APC as a truly progressive political platform delivering good governance to Nigerians”, the statement added.