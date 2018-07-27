A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Budo Loka Aado, has said despite the gale of defection that hit the party at the National Assembly that the APC is very much intact.

Aado assured supporters of the party in the state that the structure that gave APC victory in the 2014 over the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is still intact, noting that APC will be victorious in 2019.

Aadoh spoke at Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, when an ally of Senator Magnus Abe declared his intention to run for the Rivers South-East Senatorial seat on the platform of the APC in the 2019.

He said: “I am appealing on members of the APC not to be distracted with the defection that is going on. I can assure you that the party is intact. Don’t be distracted. What is happening is just a mirage.

“Go home and work, don’t be distracted. Chris MBA is humble and can give a good representation to our senatorial district. We will support the people of Andoni to get the seat because they have truly supported the Ogonis.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Chris Mba, urged the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality for support, promising that he would consolidate on the programmes and projects of Sen. Abe.

He said: “Today I stand before you to give you good tidings. Abe will be the Governor in 2019 and there will be vacuum, that is while I am declaring to replace the senatorial seat he will leave.

“I will sustain the gains made by Abe. His programs and projects will be sustained. I will work in harmony with Abe when he wins in 2019. There will be no cause to betray him. I will treat everyone in the district as equals. I will ensure equity and justice.”