APC: Parallel congresses are futile effort

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the reported cases of parallel Congresses held across the states as futile efforts even as its congratulated teeming members on the successful conduct of the Party’s State Congresses.

Caretaker Committee Secretary, John James Akpanudedehe, said that the party will recognize only congresses conducted by curly inaugurated State Congress Committees.

The party also repeated its threat to punish members that fail to carry on activities that are not in the interest of the party, saying that the APC has heeded the charge by the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari to return the APC to the people.

“However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so-called and purported “parallel” Congresses. To borrow the phrase of one of our esteemed governors, such “parallel” Congresses are mere naming ceremonies.

“The purported “parallel” Congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, our Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the State and other Congresses.

“Only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated State Congress Committees are recognised by the Party. The APC leadership will not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the collective Party’s interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity in our great party.

“Where contestations exist, adequate conflict resolution measures have been put in place to address them. The party has Appeal committees for every Congress”.