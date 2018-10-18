



The appeal panel set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider protests arising from the primaries of the party across the country has upheld the decision of the party to return Senator Shehu Sani as the candidate of the party for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

It will be recalled that while the National Headquarters of the party had approved Sani as the only contestant for the position, the Kaduna chapter of APC had gone ahead to conduct a primary which was won by Mallam Ubah Sani, a special adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

But the Appeal Committee said the primary conducted by the electoral panel set up by Kaduna APC was done in contempt of a court order, saying that the only aspirant cleared by the APC to contest the election was Senator Shehu Sani.