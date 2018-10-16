



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, upturned the suspension clamped on its National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, describing it as a nullity.

The North East Zonal Office had, last weekend, announced the indefinite suspension of the National Working Committee (NWC) member over failure to summon zonal meetings.

However, reacting to the suspension, the national leadership of the party, in a statement signed by the new National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, insisted that they lack the power to suspend him.

Tagged ‘Purported Suspension of North East National Vice Chairman a Nullity’, the APC, in the statement noted that, “Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the “North East Zonal Office.”

“We state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the “North East Zonal Office” does not have such powers to suspend a National Officer.

“According to the Party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Whatever issues there might be, the party structure and constitution provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.

“If the ‘North East Zonal Office’ is unable to achieve a resolution, the National Working Committee (NWC) can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement,” the statement read.