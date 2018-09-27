Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, All Progressive Congress, Kunle Oyatomi, said with Thursday’s governorship rerun, the people of Osun had spoken.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party was unable to manipulate the election this time around and that was why they were crying foul.

Oyatomi said: “We have always known and have made ourselves clear before the election that the PDP had made elaborate arrangement to rig the election through the manipulation of the card readers and it was this process that made them got the votes, allocated to them in the first ballot.

“Nobody expected the PDP to even come second. Most people in Osun have the belief that it would be a straight fight between the APC and SDP. But as God would have it, Osun was saved from the vultures.

“We like Osun people to understand that the run off votes went the way it did because the PDP was unable to manipulate the card readers this time around and fortunately the police thwarted their plot of buying and trying to use the PVCs of unsuspecting voters. That was why some of their leaders were arrested. So, the PDP should look for other excuses.”

Oyatomi said PDP attempted to win by fraud, but they failed in the first round and eventually lost the rerun election.