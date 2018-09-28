The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its victory at Thursday’s re-run governorship election in Osun is a solid attestation of the people’s support for the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Change administration.

The party said this in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its National Publicity Secretary, on Friday in Abuja, while congratulating its candidate at the poll, Gboyega Oyetola.

“The Osun governorship election victory is another morale boosting victory in the lead up to the 2019 general elections and solid attestation of the people’s support for the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Change administration.

“We assure the Osun electorate that the party will continue to work in their interest through responsive and people-centred governance,” he said, adding that the election was truly a tough contest and a hard-fought win.

The APC spokesman hailed Osun electorate for bravely defending their votes,this, he said was in spite the spirited attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig and disrupt the election.

He particularly appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State who headed the party’s 63-member Campaign Committee for the Osun governorship election, adding that members of the committee were dedicated and selfless.

Oyetola scored a total of 255,505 to defeat Ademola Adeleke of the PDP who scored 255,023 in a re-run election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Sept. 22 Osun governorship poll inconclusive.