The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blasted the state’s Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for what it termed the inhuman treatment meted out against workers in the state.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Ben Godson, while addressing journalists in Aba, said the gift of Brand New Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) by Ikpeazu to the chairmen of the 17 local government areas, their deputies and the state’s Traditional Rulers Council, was a typical example of the administrative recklessness and wrong placement of priority by Ikpeazu administration.

Godson stated that the Abia APC was not against anyone giving a birthday gift to friends and well-wishers, but stressed that it must not be at the detriment of the already impoverished workers in the state, who are leaving in abject poverty as a result of non-payment of their salaries.

He further urged the people of the state to rally round the Donatus Nwankpa-led APC and give them full support by voting for the party’s candidate, Dr. Uche Ogah, whom he said had what it takes to liberate the state from stagnancy in governance.

He said: “The Holy Bible made it clear that a leopard cannot change its skin and the wise words of our elders sounded it aloud that a snake must beget something that’s long.

“With this in mind, the administrative recklessness and wrong placement of priority exhibited by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday during his birthday never came as a shock to us, but as a true manifestation of what he has to offer.

“For a man, whose administration owes workers of different positions, especially teachers and doctors of several backlog of salary to consciously without any duress lavish vehicles worth hundreds of millions of Naira to the 17 LGA chairmen, their deputies and the Traditional Rulers Council are not only anti people, but an administrative sacrilege.”