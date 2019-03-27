<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday appraised the March 9 governorship elections in the state and declared that the outcome was a true reflection of the will of Ogun people.

The party added that it was “heart-warming, that despite the harassment, intimidation and sponsored violence from known quarters in the state, the people of Ogun spoke with their votes on who they preferred to govern the state for the next four years.

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in Abeokuta, APC observed that

the election recorded over one hundred and fifty-eight thousand voters more than the National Assembly elections, a demonstration that Ogun people were really determined to choose who becomes their governor.

The statement reads: “It is beyond a reasonable doubt that our candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, won fair and square as confirmed by all other candidates in the governorship election, except the sore loser and his paymaster.

“Our people showed more concern in the governorship election. While the total votes for the Senate were 549, 909, the House of Reps were 552, 223, and Presidential elections had 605, 738 voters; a total of 708, 807 voters participated in the governorship elections.”

“Furthermore, never in the annals of governorship elections in Ogun State, had the winner received such outpouring of congratulatory messages, encouragement, promised support and visitations by his co-contestants. Prince Buruji Kashamu, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, Chief Tope Tokoya, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, and about other ten political parties and candidates have either sent goodwill messages or visited the winner or placed congratulatory adverts in the newspapers, in a commendable demonstration of good spirit of sportsmanship.

“Having submitted itself to the authority of Election Petition Tribunal, we urged the Allied Peoples’ Movement to stop its campaign of calumny against our candidate, and its seeming patronage of the Tribunal with its amateur simulation in the media. We see this as deliberate and desperate campaign after elections. APM should allow the law to take its course.

“It is also on record that over 90% of those arrested on election day, by security and anti-corruption agencies for perpetrating election-related crimes on March 9, 2019 in Ogun State were well-known agents of the Allied Peoples’ Movement and top government officials in the outgoing regime. We, therefore, call on the relevant agencies to do the needful going forward. The APM is actually crying for being unable to execute its rigging plans.

“The APM, with a sitting Governor as its chief promoter, and despite the enormous state resources deployed and poured into the process, who could not muster a convincing win in 1/3 of the 20 LG’s in Ogun State should bury its head in shame and stop campaigning after elections. If the governorship elections in Ogun State is to be held several times again, the margin for our candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, can only increase.“