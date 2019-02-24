



Mr Suleiman Wambai, All Progressive Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, North Central, has advised politicians to accept the outcome of the Saturday elections in good faith, because the process was transparent.

Wambai told newsmen on Sunday in Lafia that elections, like any other game, must have winners and losers.

“Whoever loses should accept the people’s verdict and wait for another time when he may be luckier,” he said.

He commended the voters for the massive turn out for the exercise, and also lauded INEC for ensuring a fair process.

Wambai thanked the youths for conducting themselves in an orderly manner throughout the exercise, and urged them to replicate that in subsequent elections.