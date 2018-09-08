The All Progressives Congress has offered the Senate seat of a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, to his arch political rival and also former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, The Nation is reporting.

The highly referred newspaper said this was one of the terms of agreement before Shekarau agreed to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Other terms include ensuring a fair share of Shekarau’s representative in the Kano State Executive Council of the APC, ministerial slot if the party wins the presidential election in 2019, House of Representatives and Kano State House of Assembly slots for his supporters and representation on the Kano State Executive Council once the APC retains power in the state.

Kwankwanso, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP, is currently holding the mandate for Kano Central Senatorial District.

The leadership of the APC, according to The Nation, conceded the ticket of the Kano Central Senatorial District to Shekarau even ahead of the primaries, to ensure his defection from the PDP.

Kwankwaso has declared interest in the presidential contest for 2019 on the platform of the PDP.

He is, however, believed to be considering returning to the Senate in case he loses his bid for the presidency.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had on Friday led a delegation of the party to meet with Shekarau on Friday in Kano.