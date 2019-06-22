<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth League (NYL) at the weekend lamented over lingering disputes in some state chapters of the party.

It urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to review activities of the affected states to instill discipline.

This is to fortify the party ahead of governorship elections in some states including Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo, Ondo and others.

The President of the group, Atir Solomon Faeren who spoke with reporters in Akure, the Ondo state capital Saturday listed some APC crisis-ridden states as Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Oyo and others.

Besides, he said, all groups that worked for APC and President Muhammadu Buhari should be rewarded, especially those that started the merger process.

The group appreciated the massive infrastructural development across the country and the efforts in revamping the economy especially on diversification policy.

However, it expressed concern over security challenges in the country, stressing that the federal government should strategise on how to curtail insecurity in Nigeria.

According to Faeren “We shall soon come up with our comprehensive policy document in line with the APC’s next level agenda to support Buhari’s government.

The youth league reposed confidence on the leadership of President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo four another four year term.

Similarly, it hailed National Assembly members for electing APC’s approved candidates, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as leaders in both Senate and House of Representatives respectively.