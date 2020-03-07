<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There seem no peace in sight for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as NWC members loyal to embattled National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have declared the proposed March 17 Emergency National Executive Meeting of the party illegal.

Recall the Victor Giadom, Acting National Secretary had late Friday issued a statement convening the Emergency NEC meeting following the disputed suspension of Oshiomhole and failure to return the office on Friday.

However a statement signed by Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, Babatunde Ogala, Legal Adviser and Arch. Waziri Bulama National Secretary, last night, discredited the meeting as illegal, stressing that Chief Giadom is not vested with the powers to convene NEC of the party and has not been so directed by the National Chairman.

Citing relevant articles of the APC constitution, the signatories said only the national chairman is vested with the power to convene meeting of NEC, even if an emergency.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported invitation to an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting of our great Party slated for Wednesday, 17th March, 2020, which invitation is credited to Hon. (Chief) Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary of the Party.

“The Party’s constitution provides that a National Executive Committee meeting shall be convoked as follows: Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii) The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less that fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.





“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

“Neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon a National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party.

“The said Victor Giadom is not vested with any Constitutional Powers to convene any Meeting of the National Executive Committee. Neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman.

Dissociating itself from the NEC meeting the NWC asked mber of the party to ignore the earlier announcement.

“The National Working Committee therefore disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorized Notice of Meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great Party are therefore requested to ignore the said Notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) shall continue to protect our Constitution and convene its meetings and the National Executive Committee Meetings in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution”.

It is no news the party’s has the split in two between those loyal to Oshiomhole and others who have the backing of APC governors to oust him.

Following the FCT Court suspension of Oshiomhole, Chief Giadom had until Friday taken full charge of the Secretariat in the absence of any ranking officer of the party.

That group which include Mustapha Salisu, APC National Vice Chairman, (Northeast) had also rejected the surreptitious announcement of Arc. Waziri Bulama as National Secretary, on ground that it did not follow due process.