The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress queried the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, hours before his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The query, issued on Tuesday, according to the report, was what hastened Saraki’s exit from the APC as he was given 48 hours within which to respond.

The online portal said the query was to prepare the grounds for Saraki’s expulsion.

Within hours of the query, Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, resigned their membership of the party.

The query, signed by the National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, asked Saraki to explain why he has engaged in anti-party activities contrary to Article 21 of the constitution of the party.

He was accused of encouraging senators to defect to opposition parties, not acceding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s requests in the Senate, including confirmation of nominees.

The letter said in part: “You encouraged and facilitated by providing an enabling environment for the defection of some senators who are members of the APC to the other opposition Parties.

“That you have deliberately refused to screen nominees for appointments submitted by Mr President who are members of the party from being confirmed by the senate. This has caused untold embarrassment and ridicule to the party and the government.

“That you have organised a public rally in your state where members of the party urged you to decamp to PDP. That as a follow up to the above the Kwara state governor who is known to be your staunch supporter Had made public pronouncements suggesting that he will decamp from the party as an indicator to your formal defection.

“That you used the office of the Senate President to cause avoidable delays in the budgetary process and passage of the appropriation act into law thereby frustrating the implementation of the party’s manifesto and programs and frustrating the APC led Federal Government in the actualisation of the campaign promises of the party.

“Converting the guest house of the senate President to meeting points and presiding over anti APC activities in the guest house and encouraging defection of senators from the party and presiding over such meetings and compiling a list of the said defectors including some without out their consent.

“Procuring joint letter of decampees from the APC and reading same on the floor of the senate including some who did not accede to defecting thereby causing embarrassment to the party.

“Inspite of the efforts to address grievances to reconcile aggrieved members, you worked against the process and encouraged the formation of an association which sought to impersonate and pass off the name of the party.”