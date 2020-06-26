



Former APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and Mushibau Lawan, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders for summoning the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting aimed at ending the crisis rocking the party.

Issa-Onilu, the immediate past APC National Publicity Secretary and Lawan, former leader of physically challenged persons, who described themselves as law abiding party men, said they accepted the decision of NEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari along with APC NEC had on Thursday dissolved the party’s NWC.

Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, declared his support for the actions taken by the president and other party leaders

“I was the spokesman of the party and it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari.

“However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group.

“I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr President.

”Like the president said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction,” Issa-Onilu said.





He called on every party member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Issa-Onilu described Buni as an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee as compatriots embarking on the process of rebuilding the party to greater heights.

”Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Lawan, who also described himself as a law abiding party man, said that he accepted wholeheartedly the decision of the president and leaders of the party.

“As a former member of NWC, we have no option rather than to respect the will of our president, the will our leaders.

“As a law abiding party man, I accepted wholeheartedly the decision of the Mr President and our leaders of the party.

“And I want to use this medium to congratulate Mai Mala Buni and all members of the APC Caretaker Committee. I pledge my loyalty to the wish of government and wish of my party.

“I want to categorically say that on behalf of the people with disabilities in this country, we are privileged to be given opportunity to serve in a ruling party.

“And I want to believe that we did not let our members with disabilities down and we did not let the government down.

” We have done all our best to ensure that our party got the desired result in the past elections,” he said.