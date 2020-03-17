<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), rose from several hours meeting at the party’s national secretariat revolving to lift the suspension clamped on its two members, the deputy national chairman (North), Shuaibu Lawal and national vice-chairman (North-West), Abdulkadir Inuwa.





The NWC also resolved to withdraw all pending cases in the court of law instituted by any of the national officers against one another, just as it agreed to summon the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, to brief the party on the measures put in place to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and why the country had continued to allow flights from UK into the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that they had also resolved to forgive one another and bury the hatchet.