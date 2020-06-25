



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, announced this at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.





The dissolution of the committee followed the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, was named Chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee.

He was immediately sworn in by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.