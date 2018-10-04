File Photo

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared more aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in Edo State.

This was revealed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement on Wednesday.

The party has been releasing in batches the list of cleared candidates for the senatorial primaries.

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION
1. SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA EDO NORTH CLEARED
2. HON. JOHN INEGBEDION EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
3. IGBOGBO SYLVANUS EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
4. HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
5. HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON EDO SOUTH CLEARED
6. ERAHABOR EMOKPAE EDO SOUTH CLEARED
