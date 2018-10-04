The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared more aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in Edo State.
This was revealed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement on Wednesday.
The party has been releasing in batches the list of cleared candidates for the senatorial primaries.
|S/N
|NAME
|SENATORIAL DISTRICT
|DECISION
|1.
|SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA
|EDO NORTH
|CLEARED
|2.
|HON. JOHN INEGBEDION
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|3.
|IGBOGBO SYLVANUS
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|4.
|HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|5.
|HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON
|EDO SOUTH
|CLEARED
|6.
|ERAHABOR EMOKPAE
|EDO SOUTH
|CLEARED
