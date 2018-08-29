The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has agreed to adopt direct primaries to conduct elections that will produce Presidential, Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly’s candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections, Daily Trust is reporting.

The newspaper said that there was no dissenting voice among the NWC members on the issue, according to those at the meeting.

The decision was said to have been taken to Tuesday night’s meeting of the party’s National Caucus attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

The source told the newspaper: “All members of the NWC agree to adopt direct primaries. That is what is taken to the National Caucus. You know that some governors like that of Ogun and Ondo do agree to it. So, it may have to be subjected to voting. You know that it is not all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) are members of caucus. However, the caucus will decide what will happen at NEC meeting tomorrow (Thursday). But there is no divided opinion among the NWC members.”