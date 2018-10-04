



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the “unauthorised primaries” held in Edo State into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The exercise conducted by unauthorised persons in collaboration with the Party’s Edo State Working Committee is hereby null and void,” the APC headquarters said in a statement by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena.

Nabena said a primary election committee under the chairmanship of Farida Suleiman will “be in Edo State later today (Thursday) to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The committee will make available the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.

“We admonish all party members in Edo State to cooperate with the committee to ensure an orderly, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise.”

Edo is the home state of the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who governed the state for eight years before handing over to the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki.

The announcement by Nabena indicates that all may not be well politically between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.