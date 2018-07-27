The Katsina State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has declared Alhaji Ahmed Babba-Kaita as the winner of the primary election for the Katsina North Senatorial District bye election.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will conduct a bye election to fill the vacancy on Aug. 1 following the death of Sen Mustafa Bukar who represented the zone.

Babba-Kaita is the House of Representatives Member representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa in Katsina State.

Mr Obaha Agbon, the Returning Officer announced, that Kaita scored 1,723 votes against Nasiru Sani- Zango’s who polled 1,474 votes.

He said the election was keenly contested in a peaceful atmosphere.

Responding on the outcome, Alhaji Shitu Masalaha, the state APC Chairman, commended the voter turnout.

He said APC would continue to ensure internal democracy in its activities.

“I call on both the winning and the losing side to cooperate towards the success of the party during the bye-election.”

The senatorial district comprise Daura, Maiadua, Sandamu, Zango, Baure, Mashi, Mani, Kusada, Dutsi, Bindawa, Ingawa and Kankiya local government areas.