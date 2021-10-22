APC: Nigerians still trust us

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigerians still have trust in the ruling party while expressing the strong belief that it will win the 2023 presidential election.

The party also said the forthcoming Anambra governorship election will be won by its candidate.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, while speaking on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the inauguration of the State Congress Appeal Committee in Abuja, said all members of the APC should see disagreements “within the party as family disputes and should not seek to destroy the platform which helped them in times past.”

“With the huge membership strength we have recorded during the last registration and revalidation exercise, there is no doubt that Nigerians still trust us and that we will win all the upcoming elections convincingly, starting from the governorship elections in Anambra, to Osun, Ekiti and to the 2023 general election.

“Therefore, there is a greater need to sustain the trust of our party men and women and indeed all Nigerians.

“In a bid to provide development to our people, this party has afforded many of our party faithful the platform to attain various positions, either elected or appointed, it will still do so for many others going forward.

“As a party, we shall ensure that channels of communication are kept open, as in the instant case and as dictated by the constitution of our party. This appeals committee is part of the internal mechanisms so that those who may feel dissatisfied with the states’ congresses can approach the committee and ventilate their grievances through this avenue.

“It is elementary law that he who alleges must prove. So, instead of taking issues to the media space, let them put forward their case before this appeals committee,” Akpanudoedehe said.