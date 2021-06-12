The ruling All Progressives Congress says Nigerian soldiers are better equipped under President Muhammadu Buhari.

John Akpanudoedehe, APC’s National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said, “The insurgency in the North-East has virtually been put down, with the security forces conducting clearance operations.”

Akpanudoedehe added that Mr Buhari’s administration had contained kidnapping, banditry, farmers-herders violent clashes, and separatists agitations in the South-East and South-West.

He further said the federal government had curtailed the destruction of public facilities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission’s facilities and police stations, and prisons.

“Under the APC administration, our armed forces are now better equipped with new advanced platforms which have enhanced their capability to fight terrorists, insurgents, and other criminals.





“They are taking the battle to their hideouts. Currently, no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram,” he explained.

On the fight against corruption, Akpanudoedehe said the EFCC, ICPC, and sister agencies had detected cases of fraudulent self-enrichment and recovered hundreds of property and cash.

He noted that the agencies had also won hundreds of court cases, and some of the culprits were now serving jail terms, including high-level politically exposed persons.

“The public procurement process and the rigorous National Assembly oversight of government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) have reduced the brazen misappropriation of public assets as was the case in the past,” said Mr Akpanudoedehe.

According to him, the party’s leadership is doubling efforts to meet the tasks ahead in 2023, adding that the CECPC is rebuilding the APC to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He stressed that the party’s commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria was unwavering.