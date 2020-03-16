<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of National Executive Council (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South South have passed a Vote of Confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

This was contained in a communique at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Monday.

“We unanimously pass a Vote of Confidence on our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari for his qualitative leadership in running the affairs of our country and the National Chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Oshiomhole has done very well in the administration of the affairs of our great party.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be used as agent of destabilisation of the party we laboured so hard to build.

“Under the leadership of Oshiomhole, we won the Presidential Election, majority of the seats at the National Assembly, and also won governorship election in most states of the federation,’’ it said.





The communique added that the members also dissociated themselves from the NEC meeting summoned by Mr Victor Giadom saying that he lacked the constitutional power to do so.

“Mr Victor Giadom is not a member of National Working Committee (NWC) having resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary of the party to contest election in Rivers as Deputy Governorship candidate during the 2019 General elections.

“We implore all members of NEC to respect the decision of the NWC that the NEC meeting summoned by Giadom is illegal and unconstitutional,” it said.

Some of those present at the meeting included -Sen. Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and APC Leader in South South and Mr Hilliard Eta, National Vice Chairman, South.

Others were Mr E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Dr Racheal Akpabio, Zonal Women Leader and Mr Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary.