Ahead of Tuesday’s emergency National Executive Council meeting, Police patrol teams have been sighted around the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress on Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja, on Thursday.





Newsmen, who were at the secretariat, observed that riot policemen in eight police patrol vans patrolled the streets around the secretariat.

It was not clear whether they acted on an intelligence report or were simply taking preemptive measures.