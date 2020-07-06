A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North West, Alh Inuwa Abdulkadir, and a member of the recently dissolved National Working Committee, (NWC) Alh Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.
Though there was no official confirmation as to whether he died as a result of COVID-19, a source in Sokoto revealed that he died on Monday.
‘Yes he was sick and he died in the early hours of today, source declared.
