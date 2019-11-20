<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and his National Working Committee (NWC) have finally bowed to pressure by fixing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for Friday, November 22.

Miffed by the crisis rocking the party, the APC Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), had recently, issued ultimatum the to the ruling party’s boss to urgently convene a NEC meeting or resign his position.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Salihu Moh. Lukman, the governors had lamented that; “somehow, unfortunately, the NEC of the party, which is the organ vested with the statutory responsibility of responding to the challenges appear to be suspended.

“The last time it met was August 2018. In its place, the NWC, which is an administrative organ with the responsibility of implementing decisions of NEC and other higher organs seems to have usurped the powers of NEC.

“Why is it impossible to convene a NEC or even National Caucus meetings, which are supposed to hold every quarter to resolve all these issues? Why should the NWC under Comrade Oshiomhole continue to imagine that it can conduct affairs of the party without mandatory meetings of party organs?

“In the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or National Caucus meeting of the party can resolve all our increasing organisational challenges as a party. It is either Comrade Oshiomhole respect the provision of party constitution and convene superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign.

“Our national leaders must rise to the challenge facing us as a party and take all necessary measures to convene superior organ meetings to begin to resolve all our challenges as a party. The current public disgrace must end!” the governors warned.

However, in what apparently appeared like hackening to the threat from the governors, the NWC has concluded arrangements to hold NEC meeting on Friday after Caucus meeting on Thursday at the State House.

While confirming the meeting, a member of the NWC told newsmen in confidence that several issues ranging from suspension clamped on two immediate past governors few of Imo and Ogun states, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, other members of the national leadership, to the replacement of national officers that have left the party in addition to review of the 2019 general elections and the recently concluded Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

“There are thousand and one issues to be discussed. Don’t forget that the NWC has lost many members either on accounts of appointment into government or controversial suspension. Some of them include, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South) who is now a Minister and Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North) who is allegedly suspended. Others include Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman (North West) also similarly suspended.

“Don’talso forget that in June 2019, the NWC allegedly queried Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. During the 2019 general elections, on accounts of the roles of former Governors Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun played against the candidates of the party, they were suspended,” he said.