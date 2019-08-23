The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a meeting with the governors elected on the platform of the party.
The meeting, holding at the APC National Secretariat, is being presided over by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Although the agenda of the meeting is not known, Oshiomhole is expected to brief the governors on a number of issues including the crisis within the party
The APC governors delegation is led by their Chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.
