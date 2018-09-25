The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has banned the Adamawa State executive committee of the party from participating either as delegates or umpires in Saturday’s governorship primary.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement he issued after a meeting of the party’s NWC in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The party leadership accused the Adamawa State exco of prejudice and exhibiting an open preference for a particular contestant in the governorship race.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.

“This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”