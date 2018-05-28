The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2018 National Convention Planning Committee has released guidelines for the party’s elective convention, fixing N500,000 as fee for the chairmanship nomination form.

In a statement issued by the secretary of the committee, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the National Convention Committee retained the zoning arrangements

“Aspirants wishing to contest for the positions of the national offices shall pay the following; National Chairman, N500,000, National Working Committee (NWC) positions, N250,000, other offices, N100,000.00

“The NWC positions include the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman North, Deputy National Chairman South, National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary, National Women Leader, Six Vice National Chairmen one from each geo-political zone (to be known as Zonal Chairmen), National Youth Leader, National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Secretary, National Welfare Secretary, Special Leader (Person with disabilities).

While confirming that convention will be held on June 23, at the Eagle Square Abuja, the committee further noted that; “the National Offices are to be contested under the following zoning arrangements, North Central- National Vice Chairman (NC), National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

“North East- National Secretary, National Vice Chairman (NE), National Youth Leader, Deputy National Auditor. North West- Deputy National Chairman North, National Vice Chairman (NW), National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organizing Secretary.

“South East- National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (SE), National Organizing Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Women Leader. South South- National Chairman, National Vice Chairman (SS), Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

“South West- Deputy National Chairman (S), National Vice Chairman (SW), National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader,” the committee noted in the statement.

Meanwhile, the race to replace the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyrgun will commence this week as those jostling young replace would obtain the Chairmanship forms.

Among those contesting for the position are the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former governor of Cross River State, Chief Clement Ebri.

A source in the Oshiomhole’s campaign organization said that they would meet today to strategize on when to pick the form this week.