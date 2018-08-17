The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Assembly to reconvene without further delay.

The party made the call on Friday in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

“The National Assembly must be convened immediately,” it said.

It asked the legislature to urgently consider the crucial budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections.

The APC said the sanctity of the nation’s electoral system was being threatened by an alleged plot to frustrate the efforts of the Executive, particularly INEC in the run-up to the polls in 2019.

It also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Senate leadership of an attempt to hide under the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, in order to draw attention away from the reconvening of the National Assembly.

The party said, “The Electoral Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly is alive and awaiting assent.”

“However, assent to bills in all democratic governments reflects the prudence and discretion of the President in balancing the powers of key constitutional bodies and understanding the concerns of the executive,” it added.

The APC asked Nigerians to speak up and ensure that the National Assembly performs its duties in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

It also called on the civil society and international community to condemn the “ongoing travesty and legislative rascality being perpetuated” by some individuals.

The APC was confident that the success recorded so far by the Muhammadu Buhari administration would earn the party the victory it deserved in the forthcoming elections.

It said, “The PDP has realised that the 2019 elections have been won and lost. If the election is held today, it is clear that the APC will win by a landslide judging by visible and landmark achievements recorded by the President Buhari administration.”

The statement comes two days after the Presidency reacted to the controversy surrounding the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.