The All Progressives Congress (APC) said its victory at the weekend by-elections in Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi states, demonstrated the confidence and trust of the people in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Mr. Yekini Nabena, its National Publicity Secretary said this on Monday in Abuja.

The bye-elections were held in Katsina North, Bauchi South and the Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency to fill in vacant positions in House of Representatives.

The party thanked the electorate for coming out en-masse to vote for its candidates in the bye-elections.

It also congratulated its flag bearers, Ahmed Babba-Kaita (Katsina), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi) and Haruna Isa (Kogi) on their victories at the elections.

“Since assuming office, President Buhari has demonstrated the political will and remains solidly committed to the task of building a new Nigeria,” Nabena said.

This, he said, was in line with the APC change agenda and the party’s promise to the electorate and the progressive ideals it stood for.

Nabena said the party remains genuinely committed to addressing the country’s challenges, reconcile legitimately aggrieved interests and emerge as a more united and stronger political fighting force ahead of 2019 general elections.

“Like every other country, we have our challenges, but they are surmountable: we have an administration working day and night to surmount them and put the country on the right pedestal.

“With the continued cooperation and support of Nigerians, we have good reason to look forward to the future with great hope,” he stressed.