



The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, on Monday said the direct primary option adopted by the party has helped the party in recording successful national assembly shadow election, saying President Muhammadu Buhari abhors poll rigging and manipulations.

The party in the statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Hon. Ade Ajayi exonerated the committee sent by the national leadership of the party to conduct the primaries in the state of rigging and brazen display of impunity during the election.

While maintaining that it was impossible for the committee to concoct figures as alleged by some aggrieved contestants, the party urged them to stop misleading the public by making unsubstantiated allegations of rigging and concoction of figures against Dr. Ibrahim Sule-led-Committee.

The primary election that produced Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi as the APC Senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Mr Peter Owolabi and Mr. Ibrahim Olanrewaju as House of Representatives candidates in Ekiti North Federal constituencies I and II respectively were being challenged by other contenders.

The party stressed that those making the allegations were the ones who allegedly deployed thugs to disrupt the polls but were repelled by security agencies.

Two Senatorial aspirants; Dr Olusegun Osinkolu and Mr. Kayode Otitoju, as well as some House of Representatives; Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Bunmi Ogunleye and Olufemi Ajayi, had raised damning allegations that no election was held in Ikole, Ido/Osi, and Oye council areas when the poll was conducted last Friday.

The party contended that credible primaries were held to select the House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates, contrary to the claims of some aspirants.

Ajayi said the election was conducted for every members of the APC to participate has ordered by the Com. Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.

“We disagreed that there were no elections in Oye and Ikole local governments. The election did not only hold, but were credible and devoid of rigging, manipulations, violence and intimidation,’’ he said.