The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sadness by the death of Plateau South Senatorial District, Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Senator Longjan who died on Sunday evening was the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism and a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the late Senator was a grassroots politician and progressive federal lawmaker who advocated for a smooth working relationship between the executive and legislature as a way of ensuring good governance and proper initiation and implementation of policies that impact positively on the people.





“He was a loyal party man who championed party supremacy over personal interest in all party matters and decisions, as displayed in the emergence of the leadership of the current 9th National Assembly.

“We extend our condolences to Senator Longjan’s immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly, the government and entire people of Plateau State. May the Almighty God grant all comfort during this time of grief and may the soul of Senator Longjan rest in peace,” the statement added.