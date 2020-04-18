<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, has joined Nigerians to mourn the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff and one of the closest advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari

According to an announcement by State House, Kyari died from COVID-19.

It was believed that an underlying illness may have complicated his battle with the disease.

Kyari who had been transferred to Abuja from Lagos where he died will be buried on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

The Party condoles with Kyari’s immediate family, the President, leaders, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss.





According to a statement by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary to APC, Kyari will be remembered and celebrated for his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“The president has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right-hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

“As Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,” the statement added.