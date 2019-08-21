<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has challenged newly sworn in ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly, hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors.

APC, in a statement issued by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, congratulated Buhari and the newly-inaugurated ministers.

The party noted with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the president made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate, in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them to the onerous task of assisting the president fulfill his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

“While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly, and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors,” the party said.

According to APC, the new ministers should ensure teamwork among themselves so as to create harmony in the governance system, saying this was the only way they could achieve synergy in policy implementation and overall implementation of the Next Level manifesto for the country.

“It is important that our newly-inaugurated ministers understand they are ministers of APC administration, hence, they should reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions.

“The Party wishes our newly-inaugurated ministers best of luck as our party through the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari works towards taking our country to the Next Level. We assure the new ministers of the Party’s maximum cooperation and support to make them succeed,” it stated.