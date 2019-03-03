



The All Progressives Party (APC) has declared that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu is not involved in anti-party activities as being speculated in some quarters.

Delta State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, made the declaration in reaction to allegation of anti-party activities levelled against the minister published in some national dailies.

The party chief described the allegation as the handiwork of mischief makers to blackmail the minister.

Erue described the minister is a dedicated, loyal and committed party man.

In the statement issued by the Director, Communications, Delta APC, Nick Ovuakporie, Erue warned those fanning the embers of disunity amongst the party hierarchy to desist from their deceitful ways and stop spreading cheap blackmail.

He added that the party had implicit confidence in the leadership of Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

“Since his appointment as the GMD of NNPC and his subsequent appointment as Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, though not a typical politician, has displayed enough political sagacity and proclivity that belies his usually genial persona and has so far exhibited uncommon commitment with the singular purpose of positioning the party as a formidable force, capable of dislodging the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state assemblies’ elections”

“There is no denying the fact that Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has been a stabilising factor and a rallying point in the party since his appointment and entrance into the Party.

“His financial contributions are just too numerous to mention. Though it is not the duty of the party to defend his friendship with individuals, the party will not stand by idly and allow charlatans such as the writer of the ignoble article and his desperate sponsors to drag the name of the minister in the mud, all for selfish and cheap political aggrandizement”

“There is no gain saying the fact that Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, the governorship candidate of our great party is a political collosus like Dr. Ibe Kachikwu who has carved an enviable niche for himself in the political coloration of the APC both at the State and national levels as a result of his tremendous contributions that is there for all to see”

“The Party hereby condemns the said piece of journalistic trash in its entirety as a failed attempt to hoodwink the general public into believing that the imaginary supposedly lukewarm attitude being falsely tagged against the Minister towards electioneering activities of the party as a result of his friendship with the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Abubakar Atiku”.

“The Minister worked tirelessly for the victory of Mr. President and other candidates of the Party, particularly in Delta State. He was not only conspicuously present in every major event/rallies of the Party such as the South South presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta State, the presidential campaign rally in Gombe State, but has also attended the Delta State gubernatorial campaign rallies in different parts of the State.

“Dr. Ibe Kachikwu also provided the take off funds for the operational offices for the presidential campaign council and the Buhari Support Organisation, the opening of the new State Secretariat of the Party and the National headquarters. All this from his own personal resources,” Erue posited.