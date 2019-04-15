<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The campaign by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has thickened as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Middle Belt caucus has rallied behind him.

The caucus known as APC Patriots, said that by experience, charisma and wisdom, no one is more qualified to be the Speaker than Wase.

Leader of the group, Hon. Ignatius Mutumutu, in a statement said, Wase, representing Wase federal constituency, Plateau State, is eminently qualified to lead the House of Representatives as its Speaker.

“Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase is currently the Deputy House Leader and an experienced legislator. He is a party man and this is the fourth time he is representing his constituency.

“In terms of exposure to public service, Wase is a civil engineer, a public servant, alumni of Harvard School of Governance and he is a good governance advocate and grassroots development champion,” Mutumutu said.

He said the APC Patriots are solidly behind Wase’s candidacy because the group believes he would efficiently and effectively coordinate the affairs of the House.

“Wase is an advocate of good education and an activist. He is a member of the Governing Board, National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, Regional Representative for West Africa, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

“He was part of Nigeria’s delegation to 2016 UN General Assembly in New York. He is also member, National Executive Committee of the ruling party, APC. He is also the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, which is the most active committee in the House of Representatives that recorded over 300 sessions with the Miniseries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the 7th and 8th Assembly, so there is no doubt about Wase’ experience and his ability to handle the job,” he said.

Mutumutu said Wase is very popular among his colleagues because he is accessible, amiable, humble and a generous man who is always willing to listen and assist to the best of his ability.

He has a good reputation for fairness and justice, which he demonstrated as chairman for Federal Character for eight years that he was nicknamed Mr. Equity.

He recalled that Wase has championed many bills, which included the bill to ensure fairness in appointive positions, provided effective oversight for MDAs.

“One of Wase’s major scorecards is his investigation into the deaths at Immigration recruitment exercise in 2014. He contributed immensely in bringing relief to flood and storm disaster victims of Plateau State. He also investigated ghost workers, fraudulent contract in the non-functional Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) that was installed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) some years ago. He also investigated the abuse of ecological funds by past governments.

“Wase is a nationalist, a grassroots man and highly experienced. He is also development focused, a family man and a right choice for Speaker, House of Representatives,” Mutumutu added.