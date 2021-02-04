



The Delta Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will begin the party’s membership registration/revalidation exercise on Feb. 9.

Mr Sylvester Imonina, the state APC Publicity Secretary who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said that the exercise would end on Feb. 23.

Imonina noted that the decisions were part of the resolutions reached at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday to ensure success of the exercise in the state.

“It was the position of house that in line with the party’s mandate, that the registration and revalidation exercise begin on Feb. 9 and end on Feb. 23.

“That there will be no membership registration by proxy and that the registration and revalidation exercise shall be conducted strictly in line with COVID-19 protocols.





” That there shall be trained Local Government Area (LGA) supervisors for the 25 LGAs, ward supervisors in the 270 wards in the state to coordinate the exercise.

“That every member and would-be-members who intend to register in the party should go to his or her polling unit in person with three passports photographs and their voters card,” he said.

He said that the party would provide a level playing ground for all, adding, that no individual will be deprived of the chance to revalidation of his membership on the ground of political leaning or primordial sentiment.

“The party urges faithful to go out and be good political apostles for the purpose of populating membership of our great party for the good of all,” Imonina said.